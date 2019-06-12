Ha-Shem Network Services becomes Ha-Shem Limited

Ha-Shem Network Services Limited, a leading IT company located in Lagos, and Abuja, Nigeria, yesterday announced that it has officially changed its name to Ha-Shem Limited, and it has also officially become an Independent Software Vendor, ISV.

More than 14 years in the industry, Ha-Shem has evolved to provide services far beyond just Infrastructure, Cloud Services, training and Support. Ha-Shem offers four main service groups: IT Security, IT Management, Cloud Services and our newest service offering, Software Development.

With this comprehensive range of services, the name Ha-Shem Network Services Ltd. no longer reflected the scope of experience and expertise that Ha-Shem’ professional experts provide, and therefore the name has been changed to Ha-Shem Limited.

According to Ha-Shem Limited’s Managing Director, Mojisola Sodunke, “The name change was a tough decision as we have been known as Ha-Shem Network Services Limited by our customers for over 14 years now. However, it was a necessary decision as it now clearly communicates who we are, what we do, and what we stand for.” She went further to say, ” With this change in name, we will still provide the great service that has distinguished Ha-Shem as one of the premier IT firm in Nigeria.”

The Ha-Shem Limited management team was also happy to share their latest milestone of being an Independent Software Vendor ISV, leading to them unveiling to us their latest innovation—Havis 360.

Havis 360 is a suite of business applications that identifies the challenges of organisations in various industries and sets out to address these challenges by taking on a digital approach to deliver an array of intelligent applications that drive simplicity, security, and efficiency within that organisation.

They have more solutions in their pipeline and are enthusiastic about companies benefiting from these solutions. These solutions are known to be cloud-based and customisable. According to Ha-Shem’s Chief Technical Officer, Olajumoke Toriola ” Havis 360 is that suite that seeks to take companies on their digital transformation journey by helping them automate their traditional processes”.

Ha-Shem Limited is a leading IT service provider that has been in existence since 2004. In partnership with major OEMs like Microsoft, Cisco, Sophos, SolarWinds, etc., we deliver top notch solutions & services, and have been recognised for our expertise through numerous awards including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award which we have won three times in five years. We provide deployment service, support, build our own solutions through our brand Havis 360 and develop custom solutions for organisations that want to automate their processes.