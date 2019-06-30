Gunmen kill undergraduate, hunter in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Barely 24 hours after a lady was killed on her father’s farm in Ise Ekiti, Ise-Orun Local Government Area, a hunter, identified as Emmanuel Ilori was reportedly killed in the early hours of yesterday in Orin Ekiti by suspected herdsmen.

The hunter was said to have been killed at midnight while on a hunting expedition in the forest of Orin in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State with some of his colleagues.

One the hunters who were in the bush when the incident happened, Mr Adeniyi Ajayi, explained that they met the herdsmen numbering about 30 in an abandoned piggery farm in the town and when they attempted to inquire what they were doing in the farm, the herdsmen opened fire on them, killing Ilori.

He claimed that the herdsmen were kidnappers using the forest as a hideout.

It was gathered the corpse of the hunter had been taken away by security officers for investigation.

During a visit to the scene items such as a knife, cutlass, dagger, and slippers were recovered.

The incident led to a protest by natives of the community who called on the government to take measures to check the menace of herdsmen.

The protesters made burn fire on the streets of the community to show their grievances over the killing.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

Ikechukwu added that a manhunt had been launched by the command to arrest the killers.

In the Ise-Orun LGA incident, the 22-year-old girl from Benue State was said to have been shot dead while working on her father’s farm.

The victim, identified as Maria and a student of one of the tertiary institutions in the state, was killed right in her father’s farm.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the Ochidoma and the head of Idoma people living in Ekiti State, Otache Oyigoche, explained that the lady was allegedly killed on Thursday while working alone in the farm.

Oyigeche said the body of the deceased was found in the pool of her own blood on the farm where she was working.

He claimed that Maria was an undergraduate in one of the Nigeria higher institutions and had come home for a break before she met her untimely death.

According to him, “the lady had gone to the farm in the morning only for her lifeless body to be found in the farm later in the day”.

When contacted, Ikechukwu, said he has not been briefed about the matter.