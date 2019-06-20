Growing your food: Secret of healthy life for your family

By Funmi Ajumobi

In the world today, chemical pesticide and fertiliser-grown food constitute our major consumption.

Though pesticides are important to farmers because they help in protecting crops from pests, diseases and weeds as well as raising productivity per hectare, the major problem, especially in Nigeria, according to information available to Homemakers, is that there is not enough education on their application. There is this greed on the part of farmers to increase their production with application of large quantities of these chemicals . These farmers are not aware that, yes, they are making more gains but their children, friends and family who are the consumers are affected.

For Homemakers, you must know that scientific research is ever growing. Their findings this year show that healthy products today, may be harmful tomorrow. For instance, the white meat that everybody is finding solace in and running from red meat, was recently researched and we were told it has the same amount of cholesterol and it does not matter whether it is red or white again. It is moderation.

Homemakers’ findings show that pesticides are poisons and, unfortunately, they can harm more than just the “pests” at which they are targeted. They are toxic, and exposure to pesticides will not only cause a number of health effects, but it’s linked to a range of serious illnesses and diseases in humans, from respiratory problems to cancer.

Should you be concerned?

Yes. Every homemaker should. Any homemaker that wants a healthy family should start food garden at her backyard. We may not be able to grow everything we eat but the few we can grow will reduce the risk of unhealthy consumption. You may want to start with your own vegetable garden.

Backyard gardening can inspire you to take an interest in the origins of your food and make better choices about what you put on your plate. When you grow your own food, you savour it more because of the effort it took to get to the table.”

Oh! I hear many say they don’t have where to plant because they are tenants. Some are saying they don’t have time for that. It is interest that matters. I have seen tenants who have small gardens near their kitchen just growing vegetables. Though it may be small, they eat fresh bitter-leaf and ugu leaves from there.

This goes beyond being classy, it is about your health and that of your family. Former First Lady of America, Mrs Mitchelle Obama, started backyard garden from the White House and even wrote a book on it, American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America. She saw the importance of eating healthy. “Growing food is very simple”, says Kathleen Frith, managing director of the Center for Health and the Global Environment (CHGE) at Harvard Medical School. “It takes a little time, but things like tomatoes, lettuce, peppers — basic kitchen crops — are very forgiving. Really, anyone can learn to grow food pretty easily.”

Growing your own food has many health benefits:

It helps you eat more fresh fruits and vegetables.

You decide what kinds of fertilisers and pesticides come in contact with your food.

It lets you control when to harvest your food. Vegetables that ripen in the garden have more nutrients than some vegetables that are bought from the market or store.

If you’re interested in growing food in your backyard,

Start small and plant things you would really like to eat.

Pick a spot with at least 6 hours of good daytime light and access to water.

Use contaminant-free soil.

Consider using a raised garden bed, which allows you to control the soil and nutrient blend.

Talk to farmers or other backyard gardeners in your area to get a sense of what grows well in your region and when.

If you don’t have the time or the space for a garden at home, take time out to search for fruits and vegetables that fertilisers and pesticides are not applied to. It may not be easy to find if you don’t commit your time to it. They are available.

Keep a date with Homemakers next week on, how to start a small vegetable garden at your backyard, whether tenant or landlord.