Group begins campaign to end insecurity, poverty, others

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – A civil society organization, Better Nigeria Advocacy and Empowerment Initiative, BAEI, Monday said it has embarked on nationwide campaign on the need to bring to an end the menace of insecurity, poverty, religious and ethnic differences across the country.

At the end of its national conference held in Abuja, BAEI coordinator, Comrade Imafidon Franklin, told newsmen that the gathering brought together participants from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Imafidon stated that things would work better if individuals do away with selfish interest and show desired commitment to assist government in its quest to make the country safer for all and sundry.

According to him, “This congress is propelled by the burning desire to set the ball rolling by making a clarion call to like-minded Nigerians, young and old who share the vision of returning the country to a better path. It is time to work together and end the scenario where the rich continue to be richer and the poor poorer, intimidated, oppressed, harassed and jobless because of selfish interests.

He advised promoters of ethnic and religious solidarity, saying those fault lines have done the nation more harm than good, warning that only a tolerance of the nation’s diversities would be good enough to promote national unity and cohesion.

The coordinator told delegates to the conference that Nigeria belongs to all even as he urged them to see fellow citizens as brothers and sisters brought together by God in the same country for a purpose.

He continued: “We must be united in fighting for a better Nigeria that will replicate the dreams of our founding fathers. The country that is so rich in all kinds of resources is being threatened by kidnapping, banditry, robbery and poverty because of disunity.

“Government can only succeed with the full support of all Nigerians as hiding under the banner of ethnicity, politics and religion will not do us good.”

At the end of the conference, leaders were elected across the six geo political zones of the country to ensure mobilization for a Nigeria for all.