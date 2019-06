Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the appointment of Dr Tammy Danagogo as the New Secretary to the State Government.

Governor Wike also approved the appointment of Engr Chukwuemeka Woke as the Chief of Staff, Government House Port Harcourt

The two officials will be sworn in by the Rivers State Governor at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt by 2pm.