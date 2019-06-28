GOFAMINT Akowonjo holds praise festival

The Gospel Youth Fellowship, the youth arm of the Gospel Faith Mission International, GOFAMINT has announced that all is set for the second edition of its annual praise festival, otherwise known as Praiseoprophesy which is scheduled for 30th June at Akowonjo District Headquarter church, Lagos.

The Music Director for the fellowship in Akowonjo District, Dare Shopade, revealed that the theme for this year edition is “The Holy Spirit; A New Dimension of Power”, adding that it will feature music ministers like Ibironke Bashorun, Elijah Daniel, Wole Isaiah and a host of other.

ALSO READ: Sammy Okposo blasts Akpororo

Shopade in a statement said that the edition will be an improvement on the previous edition as God is ready to endue His people with a new dimension of power through praises because “when praises go up, blessings come down”.

He further stressed that since “God inhabits the praise of his people, quality praise brings God’s presence which manifest as His word in prophesies to His people”.

The Music Director urged members of the public to attend Praiseoprophesy 2.0 with a heart of reference, worship and expectation to be blessed because true worshippers must worship in truth and spirit.

“We are inviting all to the event which will hold on Sunday, June 30th at our District Headquarter church at Bensther street, Bensther Bus stop, Akowonjo Egbeda, Lagos,” he said.

Vanguard