Fireboy DML drops new video ‘What If I Say’

Rising music star, Fireboy DML has dropped another hit single, ‘What if I say,’ after his waw song, ‘Jealous.’

With this song, Fireboy DML shows he is not going to be a one-hit wonder.

The new song comes with a video and its a love song, beautifully shot with beautiful visuals.

The romantic music video is set on a beautiful island and was produced by Pheelz. It was also directed by TG Omori.

In the music video, Fireboy expresses his love to a beautiful lady in a very flamboyant way.