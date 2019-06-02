FIFA Women WC: Super Falcons play last warm-up match in Slovakia

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will today play their last warm-up match against Slovakian top division club in Slovakia before heading to France for their opening group A game of the FIFA Women World Cup on Saturday against Norway.

The Super Falcons were billed to play against Slovakia women national team, but that arrangement did not work out. Team Administrator, Mary Oboduku, said that the Super Falcons would be up against ZNK Pomurje Beltinci, which boasts eight players in the Slovakian national squad.

She said the Nigeria delegation would depart its Avita Resort camp at Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria immediately after lunch. The team will leave for France on Tuesday.