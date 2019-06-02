FIFA U-20 WC: Flying Eagles set to tackle Senegal

After scraping through to the knock out stages of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles said they are ready to ride the Senegalese challenge on Monday.

The game will be played at the Lodz Stadium, Lodz, and the winner will face either South Korea or Japan.

The Flying Eagles, coached by Paul Aigbogun, qualified by a hair’s breadth on Thursday. After forcing Ukraine to a 1-1 draw, they finished third in group D but went through as one of the best losers in the group stages.

Senegal have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament winning two games and posting a draw in group A.

Mali, meanwhile, were rewarded for their second place finish in Group E with a date against Argentina in Bielsko-BiaBa on Tuesday. Should they scale the hurdle against the South Americans, a tie against Italy or Poland awaits them in the last eight.

“We are ready to take on any team in this knockout stage. It will be tough, but I must admit we are capable,” said Flying Eagles striker, Success Makanjuola