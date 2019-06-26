FG to sanction agencies defaulting government data hosting policy

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Federal government has set measures in place to commence sanctioning of violators of government data hosting guidelines in line with the provisions of the NITDA Act 2007 and the other relevant laws in Nigeria.

The Director General of NITDA, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami who just disclosed this, said the new measure which is targeted at Federal Public Institutions, IT Service Providers to the Federal Government and all data management firms doing business in Nigeria is in full compliance with Section 14 of the Regulatory Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT.

He noted that NITDA considers the data of government as national resources which must be stored in Nigeria and analyzed within existing regulations for improvement of governance and development of the country.

Pantami noted that prior to the operation and full implementation of the Regulatory Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT, a sizeable component of Government data was hosted outside Nigeria, noting that the situation has now changed as NITDA’s compliance monitoring activity revealed that substantial data assets of the Federal Government are already hosted in Nigeria. These include: the Government Integrated and Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Integrated Tax System (ITAS), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and more recently the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has been repatriated and is now hosted within the country in line with the Guidelines.

He therefore advised Data Centers and Cloud Service Providers operating in Nigeria to comply with requirements of information security management, global best practices, standards and NITDA’s directives on quality customer service. He further urged Data Hosting Service Providers to register their competencies and capabilities in line with the requirements of the Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT to ensure adequate oversight and compliance with all necessary standards to protect data of Nigerian citizens and Government.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is a federal government agency established in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy as well as coordinate general IT development and regulation in the country.