FCMB trains SMEs for long term success— Smith

FIRST City Monument Bank, FCMB, has said that its comprehensive capacity building programme, tagged, “Business Enterprises and Sustainability Training, BEST,” for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, is to lay a solid foundation for their long-term success.

The Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith stated this at the sixth edition of the BEST programme for existing and start-up SMEs held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State last week.

She said among other things BEST also enables entrepreneurs to have access to business management skills and advisory services, learn and acquire competencies which they can apply for effective management of their respective businesses in a sustainable manner.

The sixth edition held in Uyo attracted hundreds of existing and start-up entrepreneurs from the six states in the South-south zone which participated and benefitted from the intensive training and empowerment exercise.

Speaking at the programme, Smith said: “The bank recognises the increasing role and impact of SMEs. The BEST initiative is one of the innovative ways we empower, promote and support the growth of our SME customers because without effective training and exposure, it could be quite difficult for their businesses to succeed. We believe this training will go a long way to impact positively on the SME operators who have participated in this programme. It will propel them to further develop themselves in order to compete favourably within and outside the Nigerian market.

“We, therefore, urge the beneficiaries to take advantage of the unique opportunities provided by this exercise, because it is a veritable platform for them to take the lead in driving the diversification and growth of the Nigerian economy.”

Also speaking, the Head, Training Academy of FCMB, Mr. Sola Oyegbade, stated that: “Just like the roots of a tree are responsible for the overall health and strength of the tree, FCMB’s BEST initiative has become a forum for feeding the SMEs with relevant resources to nurture and nourish their businesses profitably through tested and proven principles for capacity building, skills development and sustainability. FCMB Training Academy is playing its part as a skilful gardener alongside other stakeholders to ensure the sustained health and continuous growth of all the SMEs that have subscribed and partnered with us in the BEST initiative.’’