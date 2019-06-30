Falcons earned my respect – Kojo

Former Chairman of the defunct Nigeria Football Association, Kojo Williams has said the Super Falcons who were eliminated in the second round of the ongoing Women World Cup could have done better if they were better structured and motivated.

Speaking to our reporter, Williams was full of praise for the Nigerian women team, saying, “their performance was good and could have been better if they were well managed and had a more organised football structure back home.”

He said the Nigerian women had always shown grit and performed excellently, especially in the African continent and that should have been enough motivation for football administrators in the country to invest more in them.

“Nigeria has qualified for every World Cup and not much has been put in return. The girls are the only team that have all it takes to win the World Cup, if they were well managed and well structured. We have been the best in Africa and we have not developed the women’s game. That is how poor football administration is in this country. FIFA has gone ahead to provide funding for women football, what have they done with it? When you ask this question they get upset.”

He praised the effort of Thomas Dennerby who was engaged last year. “He has done a great job on them. All he needs is give him more time to work with them and give him all he needs to take the girls to the next level.”