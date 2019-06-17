Excitement as Samuel Ogbemudia stadium takes shape

As construction at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium reaches advanced stage with the laying of the canopy cover, residents in Edo State have lauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government for its commitment to sports development.

A cross section of residents in Benin City, who spoke to journalists, said they were impressed with the speed and quality of work at the stadium, which according to them, would transform the state into a sporting destination in no distant time.

Mr. Agho Omo, who resides in Stadium Road, said work is progressing smoothly at the stadium, commending Governor Obaseki for prioritising the reconstruction of the stadium to revive sports in the state.

According to him, “I am impressed with the work done. The state government under Governor Obaseki has shown what is possible when funds are maximised for development. This is the right step in the right direction. The governor and his team have shown that they are indeed committed to sports development and are expert managers of resources.

“As someone who lives on this axis of town, I know what this stadium looked like before. But with the work done now, we can host international games at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium. It is heart-warming.”

A footballer, Mr. Innocent Omozuwa, said the state government has impressed the sporting community in the state with the stadium revamp project, noting that the natural grass at the stadium would make the stadium a footballer’s delight, amid other attractions.

“When completed, I bet that everyone in Benin will want to watch matches here. The stadium now has a beautiful canopy cover. The chairs are being well laid. We are so excited with what the governor has done,” he added.

Work at the stadium started last year, with the plan being a revamp of the stadium, the tennis court and the swimming pool sections. The state is billed to host the National Sports Festivals next year, with preparations in top gear to ensure that Edo puts up a good showing of its sporting potential.