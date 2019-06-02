ESUT commences peace, conflicts management programme

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – ENUGU State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, said it has concluded plans to kick-off programmes on peace and conflicts management to bring research-based solutions to socio-political and economic conflicts within the country.

The anchor person, Prof. Sunny Udeze, who made this known to pressmen during a press briefing in Enugu, disclosed that the best way to achieve peace in a crisis country like Nigeria is by dialogue and communication.

Prof, Udeze who is also the Dean of post graduate studies disclosed that after following the school procedure and meeting the requirement for approval the institute will be running M.Sc and PHD programmes on peace and conflict management.

Commending the West African Network for Peace, WANEP, for choosing ESUT for the program in the South East, Udeze disclosed that the institute would reduce the stress of travelling to Ibadan for the same program for students.

“For some years now, the only institution that run programme on peace and conflict management is University of Ibadan. Last year we had opportunity of bidding for a slot that was made for universities in the South East and by special grace of God, we got that slot. We now got the position to start running the program. On the basis of that we now established what we called institute of peace and conflict management. Its an institute and has a director in the person of Prof. Felix Asogwa.

“It does not mean that when you have the approval or the nod, you will start running the programme. The university is run based on committees and laid down procedures. We articulated our curriculum for the programme and submitted and the school of postgraduate approved it. We now moved to the next level where it was approved by the senate of the school to start running M.Sc and Phd on peace and conflict management.

“The directorate and Baywood Foundation of West Africa Network for Peace decided that on the 6th June, the school will present the programme formally to the public at Bon Hotel. The theme of the papers to be presented on that day will focus on youths restiveness, “solution to youths violence in the country”, he said.

Udeze, disclosed that the institute would train people in different ways to approach and resolve crisis in the society without killing or destruction of properties.