Enyo lures children to innovation through STEM

By Juliet Umeh

Technology-focused oil and gas brand, Enyo Retail and Supply in partnership with Kids creativity play space, STEM Café, recently hosted 20 pupils across five public schools in Lagos at STEM Café’s office in Lekki, to a design challenge tagged: Invention to Entrepreneurship.

The challenge where children were tasked to build a vending machine using cardboards had the overall winners go home with android tablets to further get them interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM.

The participating schools included Wesley Girls Secondary School, Sabo, Yaba; Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Junior High School, Sabo, Yaba; Aje Comprehensive Junior High School, Sabo, Yaba; Jibowu Junior High School, Yaba and Eletu-Odibi Junior High School, Abule-Oja, Yaba.

CEO of Enyo, Mr. Awobokun Abayomi, said the company believes in empowering and advancing the lives of children and also supports the underprivileged, whose parents do not have the disposable income to sponsor to innovative activities.

He said: “On this special day, the children experienced the amazing world of STEM in a fun and interactive way, displaying their designs and resource management skills, while learning how to monetise their invention.

“Also, the children were treated to breakfast by Krispy Kreme and lunch by Kmac Grill. The overall winners of the challenge were given android tablets to further get the children interested in STEM.

The role of children in every society is very essential and we must ensure that from a young age, they are provided with the tools they needed to succeed in an ever changing world.

“Enyo is committed to providing innovative STEM education in Nigeria, and increasing awareness of science and tech career opportunities which abound for youth in the country. We are proud because we are building a technology-driven fuel retailing company and we need innovators who can disrupt the market.

Through this partnership, we have shown we are more than a provider of fuel products, but also a company that brings value to all stakeholders by investing in the community.”