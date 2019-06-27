Enugu monarch, others petition AGF, IG over alleged Police intimidation

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – TRADITIONAL ruler of Amankanu-Amuri community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state, Igwe Linus Nwobodo, together with his cabinet members have petitioned both the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu for an alleged wrongful investigation, prosecution and intimidation.

Other parties to the petition include Mr James Edeh who is the Chairman, Amankanu-Amuri Neighborhood Watch Association, Mr Ekene Nnamani, Mr Ebuka Kanawa, and Michael Nwani who are cabinet members of the traditional ruler.

The petitioners who alleged that they were unjustly framed up and harassed by the police said they were arraigned on the 12/12/2018 before the Federal High Court Enugu in charge number FHC/EN/CR/52/2018 and later at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on 26/02/2019 in Charge No CR/96/2018.

According to the petition signed by their legal representative, Hon Gab Oforma Agbo, the charges against the traditional ruler and his subjects were based on false information aimed to embarrass his clients, the Police itself and the Federal Government who recognizes traditional leadership and the establishment of police community relationship as they are being tormented for assisting the same police to reduce criminality in his community.

Part of the petition reads that: “while acting as the recognized traditional ruler and chief security officers of their community, one Stanley Chukwu, a member of the community reported to them and the Nigeria Police, Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area, a case of a missing boy called Chimankpa. The boy was eventually found, and he gave a statement to the Nigeria Police force over the circumstances of his being kidnapped out of Amuri to Onitsha and his release from the custody of his kidnappers.

“Our clients intervened by seeking the services of an NGO based in Abuja that petitioned on behalf of Stanley Chukwu, Chimankpa and his mother over the kidnap incident.

“Nigeria Police force, CID, Abuja led by DSP Maryam Simnda were kept for about 30 days in Enugu by our clients for thorough and discrete investigation. The outcome was that our clients were accused of giving false information notwithstanding quatum of statements gotten from the suspects and nominal complainants.

The petitioners prayed that the AGF should intervene in the matters because the traditional ruler with his members of cabinet, “as the chief security officers of the community in line with the current partnership with Enugu state government and the NPF through the Community policing project should be encouraged in their effort to curb crime in our society.

“The attorney general of the Federation or the State should intervene to stop the matter by their constitutional powers so there will be no further harm or embarrassment of respectable royal father and his assistants.

They also prayed that the Inspector General of Police should, “stop the unnecessary frame up of the innocent traditional ruler or his law abiding subjects and to further direct for thorough investigations of atrocities going on in their community.