Entertainment a viable avenue for job creation — Maxwell, CEO SLiz Entertainment

CEO of Sliz Entertainment, Ehimwenma Maxwell’s foray into showbiz began at a very young age and since then he has determined to make meaningful impacts in the industry.

Recently, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Executive governor of Edo State, signed a mouthwatering contract with Sliz Entertainment. Reacting to development, the music boss expressed his excitement.

“That is one of my major achievements this year. Our hit single, ‘Money must come’ made Governor Obaseki sign a N10million deal with my management. Another major one for me is the signing of Daniel Egbunu, a.k.a Slizeboy Ability. The sky is our starting point. Bigger project are on the way”, he said.

Speaking further, he shared what triggered his interest for the entertainment industry.

What really triggered my interest for the industry is the need to add enduring values to my immediate environment and the society at large. I see a lot of wasting potentials and entertainment as an avenue for creating job and careers for the less privileged in the boulevards

By the grace of God, we are coming at our own pace this 2019 and steadily. With God’s full support, this year Slize Entertainment will take it to the next level; internationally. Slizeboy Ability, Crystawonda and Razily are the lucky acts under my label, but more will surely follow,” he added.