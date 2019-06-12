Embattled Anambra Speaker shuns Gov Obiano’s visit to her LGA

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The embattled Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, was missing yesterday when Governor Willie Obiano visited her Nnewi South Local Government Area to inspect a road project within the College of Nursing Science, Amichi.

The school of nursing is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Amichi and the road project was newly executed by the state government, as part of campaign promises made to the people of Amichi by the governor and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Speaking at the project site, Governor Obiano disclosed that the inspection was to ensure that the contractor did a quality job and according to standard specification and expressed satisfaction at the speed and quality of work done so far.

Obiano also presented a 22-seater Coaster bus to the College of Nursing and promised to rehabilitate more infrastructure.

In their responses, the Bishop, Diocese of Amichi, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor and former Commissioner of Information and member Board of Trustees, BoT, of APGA, Chief Maja Umeh, expressed gratitude to the governor over the projects and other supports being given to the church and community and assured him of their continued prayerful support to ensure the success of his administration.

Meanwhile, Maduagwu is currently in a legal battle over the result of the state House of Assembly election, won by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate.

Vanguard gathered that the Speaker was also reportedly floored at the October 2018 party primaries by the current Nnewi South Council chairman but was given a soft landing by her party, via substitution process.

Vanguard also gathered that the Speaker had allegedly remained aloof of the needs and challenges of citizens of the council area for so long, hence had been at variance with the stakeholders, the reason they alluded to the series of attempts by members of the State Assembly to impeach her.

Stakeholders in Nnewi South also alleged that she must have chosen or advised to stay away from the governor’s visit to avoid being booed again as was the case when the governor’s wife toured the council area last year and citizens shouted the Speaker down to the embarrassment of government.