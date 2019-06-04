Eid-el-Fitri: Gov Ishaku urges Muslims to sustain prayers for nation after Ramadan 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba has called on Muslim Ummah across the country to continue with intercessory prayers for the nation after the month of Ramadan, for the country to surmount its challenges.

The governor, in his goodwill message to mark this year’s Sallah celebration, felicitated with those in Taraba state for the successful completion of the one month fast, which he described as one of the important pillars of Islam.

The message which was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, encouraged Muslim Ummah in the state to emulate the life of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, whom he said never discriminated against others, but showed love and tolerance.

He said “I am aware that throughout the period of fasting, the Muslim Ummah have also been engaged in fervent prayers for the State and Nation, self-examination, religious revival, giving of alms to the poor in the society as well as focusing on the family and the community in which they live.

“I urge you all not to only continue in prayers for peace, understanding and brotherliness in the State, but also show it in your attitude to friends and neighbors at all times.”

The state Deputy, Haruna Manu, who observed prayers at the Eid ground of Taraba state University, also corroborated what his principal said.

According to him, “today is a happy day for all Muslims across the world and I am calling on the Ummah in Taraba to continue with their good deeds all through the period of Ramadan and be their brother’s keeper.

“They should continue to live peaceful with others and intensify prayers for Taraba and all other northern states battling insecurity.”