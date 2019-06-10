Edo, Delta Devt Commission achievable — Oghenesivbe

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—A fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration, FCIDA, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe has commended the good governance initiatives of Edo and Delta State governors, Godwin Obaseki and Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, over plans to establish socio-economic ties to better the lives of their people.

Oghenesivbe in a statement said the two leaders met recently and are on the same page on issues relating to boarder security, energy and agricultural development as well as the need to sustain and improve on inter-state socioeconomic relations because both states are essentially the offspring of the defunct Bendel State.

He said the issues discussed by the two governors will enhance peace building, crisis resolution and in the same token find lasting solutions to communal clashes, boarder insecurity, and encourage joint venture investments on mutually agreed projects, remodel joint participation in the regional BRACED Commission (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta Commission) and practically initiate the moves for the inauguration of NDDC Advisory Committee of Governors in the region, as canvassed by Gov Obaseki and Okowa, at their recent meeting in Asaba.

He noted that in the spirit of Bendel, it will not be out of place, if both states work out modalities for the establishment of Edo Delta Development Commission, EDDC, devoid of partisan politics and affiliations so that the lofty dreams and socio-economic ideas of Okowa and Obaseki can be sustained beyond their tenure as governors.

He said: “It is a welcome development for the two governors to agree on strategies that would revive the Bendel connection; and to build strong socioeconomic and cultural ties for sustainable development.”

“The legal union between the two states shall in no doubt strengthen the bond of friendship and unity between the two states which became two separate geographical entities, carved out of the defunct Bendel State during General Ibrahim Babanginda’s military government.

“Gov Okowa and Obaseki are goals driven leaders with good measure of financial discipline, which is why they decided to form socioeconomic and cultural synergy devoid of political affiliations; but centered on improving the wellbeing of their people through mutually agreed projects and multilateral cooperation.

“It is therefore heartwarming to note that the two leaders are of the view that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), must deploy, at least, 50 per cent of its resources to solve the lingering electricity and energy problem of the region; and at the same time come up with development master plan for the region.

“The governors also agreed that NDDC need to improve on projects conception, sitting and execution which are to be clearly stated in a regional development master plan with the inputs of the proposed NDDC Advisory Committee of Governors.