Drug abuse set me back in life – Tonto Dikeh

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Drug abuse, according to experts is capable of affecting a person’s life, physically, psychologically, financially and otherwise. While some don’t make it out of the addiction, others do and live better lives. This is the case with controversial actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh.

In a recent interview on BBC Pidgin, the actress revealed that she had once battled with hard drugs and that it brought about some setbacks in her life.

She also said she wants to use her foundation to help in the rehabilitation of drug addicts so that they can live a drug-free life.

“I recently went into drug rehabilitation because it’s something that has set me back a lot in life and I’ve not really talked about it in public. So, given the fact that I am who I am today and I’m clean, I want to take the ‘Say No To Drugs’ back to the streets through the Tonto Dike Foundation,” she said.

