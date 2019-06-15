Distinct style of Nigerian Pastors’ wives

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Florence Amagiya

If you ever thought that being a pastor’s wife or woman of God will ruin your fashion sense then you just might be mistaken. Gone are the days when being fashionable is regarded as out of sync with spirituality.

As much as possible most of these women of God dress to make it known that the God they serve is rich and the One who owns all treasures of the world including gold, diamond, silver and the rest of it.

In their own way, they dazzle to tell the world that they are serving the living God. Although, those who are not dressing like them have their reasons for whatever they are doing, these women have proved to us that, being spiritual should not make you old school.

The dress sense of these amazing women of God makes them glamorous, stylish and elegant whenever occasion calls for it.

Weekend Woman looks at the fashion sense of these women of God in no particular order as they showcase their elegance and glamorous style in their special and individual way with trendy and gorgeous attires. From East to the West, South to North, these women are epitome of greatness and beauty. These women are not just virtuous women, but women who are stylish and as beautiful as the messages they preach to their congregation.

One of them is the wife of the Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Lagos, Idowu Iluyomade is another elegant woman of God. Pastor Siju Iluyomade, is a rich, privileged woman. She is the convener of Arise.

Siju dictates and sets the pace in her social circuit whenever she dresses. Her glamorous lifestyle commands her love for fashion as much as her love for God.

She lives her life like a queen, always dressed in Christian Louboutin, LV, Gucci, Zagliani, Hermes and Marc Jacobs’s products.

For her, Christianity has evolved beyond conservative dress. Among other pastors’ wives in Nigeria, she reigns as the queen of style and fashion. With her pretty face, Siju drives the best of cars and wears the most expensive of accessories. Heads turn each Sunday when she steps into church in her beauty.

Her jewelry twinkles with carats of diamonds and gem stones and cause the hearts of many to overflow with longing.

Another elegant woman of God is the wife of the Founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Warri, Delta state and former CAN and PFN President, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor. Mama Helen Oritsejafor as she is proudly called commands her world with her flambouyant hair gear, gele and hats.

In different occasions, Mama Helen wears her gele with a different touch that cannot be compared to anyone else. Her lipstick and eye lashes are extra ordinary to mention a few. Mama Helen is a beautiful woman who can pass for an 18 year old anyway. She is fashion herself as anything she wears or does turns trendy.

The marriage expert and convener of Winning Edge Conference, Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo is the wife of Bishop Felix Adejumo, the founder of Agape Christian Ministries. She resides in the Ondo state capital.

The mother of three always looks smashing even when moderately dressed. She radiates beauty and glamour. Her stylish hairdo makes heads roll. She preaches simplicity and practices it with all honesty.

Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, ex-beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo looks flawless with her beauty and dress sense. She continues to dazzle even as the wife of a pastor. Her husband’s church, Trinity-House is one of the biggest churches in Lagos.

Pastor Nike Adeyemi, Convener, Real Woman. Nike dresses simple but creates the attractive aura whenever she steps out. She is the brain behind the success of Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the DayStar Christian Centre, Oregun in Lagos.

Pastor Ifeyinwa Adefarasin is the pretty and stylish wife of Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the General Overseer of the House on the Rock, Lagos. Her moderate dress sense is incomparable as she chooses her fashion with style.

Pastor Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi illuminates every occasion and celebration with her unique fashion style. She is the wife of Pastor Olatunde Benjamins-Laniyi, the Senior Pastor of Throne Room Parish, Redeemed Christian Church Of God, RCCG, in Abuja. The 54 years damsel along with her husband set up DOXA DIGITAL; it is the foremost performance audio company in Nigeria, serving international and national events throughout the year. She is the first female entrepreneur in professional sound reinforcement in Nigeria. The beautiful lady is one of the MCs that are causing ripples in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The University of Ibadan English graduate has become a world-class brand in the events management, hospitality, and tourism and entertainment industries.

Pastor Nomthi Odukoya is the second wife of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the husband of the late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya. Her style is astonishing as she dazzles every event even as a woman of God. The South African woman is the chairperson of Fountain initiative for Social Development.

Mama Blessing Agboli as she’s fondly called is married to Rev. (Dr) Joseph Agboli, and the Founder of General Overseer of the Victorious Army Ministries International, Lagos. Her dress sense is flawless and her style is second to none.

Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo, Mommy D, as she is fondly called, is the pretty wife of the handsome man of God in Abuja, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of The Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA). The mother of four is not just a wife but also a fashion icon just as her husband.