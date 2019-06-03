Diah returned as speaker of Taraba 9th Assembly 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo —Mr Peter Diah who was a two time Speaker in the just concluded 8th assembly of Taraba state, has once again been re-elected as Speaker for the 9th Assembly.

Diah emerged speaker for the third time unopposed on Monday, during the inauguration of the 9th Assembly and sworn in by the Clerk of the State Assembly, Mellah Orngu.

Diah who is the longest serving legislator in the State Assembly and is representing Mbamnga Constituency for the fifth time, was nominated by member elect for Takum 2 constituency, Mark Useni, and member elect for Zing constituency, John Kizito, seconded his nomination.

Also member elect for Yorro Constituency, Danladi Mohammed Gwampo, who was the deputy speaker of the 8th assembly was also re-elected for the same position in the 9th assembly.

In his inaugural speech, Diah who is the Vice Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislators in Nigeria , appreciated members elect for the unanimous support he received to retain his seat as speaker for the third time.

He said “this is indeed the third consecutive time you are offering me this rare opportunity and I won’t take this great trust and confidence you bestowed upon me for granted.

“I wholeheartedly accept this renewed mandate today and wish to further pledge the best of my service to each one of you and to the entire good people of Taraba state.”

On the task ahead, he said ” as the ninth assembly has just began, we are yet presented with another four years to make laws that can positively transform the lives of the good people of Taraba state and to engender good governance and peaceful coexistence in our dear state.

“We therefore, look forward to a vibrant people oriented ninth assembly that will have robust legislative activities capable of fast tracking development.”

Earlier, the Clerk of the State Assembly, Mellah Orngu did a roll call of the members elect before they were sworn in by the speaker of the 9th assembly, Peter Diah.

Of the 24 members elect, seven of them are first timers while the remaining 17 were members of the 8th assembly.