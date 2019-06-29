“Developing youths via entrepreneurship, reading culture”

Stories by Moses Nosike

Orezi Saint Emamezi is a Nigerian entrepreneur, a lawyer from Ofagbe in Isoko, who is presently studying his LLM programme. In his quest for personal development and set pace for those coming behind, he developed passion for writing books.

In this interview with Nosike Moses, he said that readers are leaders, and that is another way to achieve national development.

How did you develop passion writing books as an entrepreneur and lawyer?

When I was much younger, I loved reading books that were inspiring, motivational and that also tell a good story. One of those books that I read was the “Purple Hibiscus” by Chimamanda Adichie. This book gave me my first inspiration to take an interest in writing. Now my passion for writing is driven by the need to develop the Nigeria child and make him or her responsible person in the family and society.

One of your books, Victoria, what is all about and what motivated you in writing it?

As a matter of fact, “Victoria” is my first book. It is the story of a young girl in her teens, who faces life challenges right inside her family. Her father is quite the lazy man, who does nothing more than visit friends or sit at home doing nothing while her troublesome mother fights to make ends meet in her home. You will have to read “Victoria” to find out what happened to her and her family. My motivation to writing the book “Victoria” is to inspire the reader, particularly children within Victoria’s age not to give up and to also know that they can change their story if they believe.

How do we improve reading culture in Nigeria?

I think that one of the ways to improve the reading culture in Nigeria is by introducing reading clubs in the nursery, elementary and basic levels of education. Also there is the need for school administrators to include reading classes in the curriculum of education. The family too should play a role in improving the reading culture of the children; the parents can make out specific time to read with their children daily.

What is the business angle of book writing?

Well, the business angle of a book writing is that the writer has the opportunity to sell his/her books, which of course is his/her intellectual property, at a fair and competitive market price without the scourge of piracy. If writers can sell more of their original books, it will encourage writers to write more and not give up the passion.

How did you find Elmore Christo Kids club?

The Elmore Christo kids club is a project I was inspired to establish for the benefit of children in the age of three to eighteen years of age. It is my way of helping kids find their purpose in life. I also established it in the loving memory of my mother, Mrs. Ajiri Pearl Emamezi. She always loved to take care of children and invest in them as the women leader in the Anglican Communion (Diocese of Western Izon). So by establishing the Elmore Christo kids club, I am continuing from where my mum left off.