Del-York Creative Academy launch 2019 edition

President of Del-York Creative Academy and CEO of Del-York International, Linus Idahosa has launched the highly anticipated 2019 edition of the Del-York Creative Academy on Monday, 10th of May 2019 with over 250 students in attendance.

The Academy is an expression of the company’s commitment to “Change the African Narrative and Drive Social Change Across the Continent.”

In a panel led by Linus Idahosa; Chairman of Choice International – Chief Diana Chen, the lead lecturer of Del-York Creative Academy – Grant Housley, DCA lecturers; Daryl Gilmore, Alecia Reid, Idahosa, the brain behind the academy and husband of Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus stated that “The academy is expected to provide Africa’s next generation of storytellers the skillset to ignite their passions, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories.”

Continuing, he said the academy is about developing the skills of African filmmakers and the growth of the African Film Industry. “The African creative industry is a gold mine capable of changing the entire continent and the academy is a labour of love and a seed intended to provide the needed structure for talents.”

Idahosa further stated that the academy was created to ensure better production of African stories, which will not only resonate with Africans alone but also with audiences around the world, because according to him, there is a need to take African content to the rest of the world.

