Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Innosson CEO

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of CEO of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma and two others, over fraud allegations.
Details later…..
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of CEO of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma and two others, over fraud allegations.
Details later…..