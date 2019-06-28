Consumer Protection Commission lambasts DISCOs over ‘crazy’ bills

By Ediri Ejoh

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, has called on the Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to comply with the statutory estimated billing methodology enshrined in the Nigeria power sector reform act, saying there was no excuse for ‘crazy’ bills.

Director General/Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, made this call at the FCCPC/Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, town hall meeting held yesterday.

He stated: “We have made it abundantly clear that there is no combination of facts that can excuse billing people for the power they do not consume. Estimated itself has been redefined, abused and mischaracterized. We used to have estimated billings in the past and it wasn’t such a contentious issue.

“The problem is that estimated billing is becoming arbitrarily increasing and that is why metering becomes the only option. There are two principles to addressing these issues, which is to follow the estimated billing methodology in the law which makes it more rational and reasonable. At the same time, the DISCOs have got to aggressively ramp up metering, after which the estimated billings will become more rational and reasonable.”

He also explained that the current tariff structure in the power sector was due for review. Responding to issues raised, Chief Finance Officer, CFO, Eko DISCO, Joseph Esenwa, said engagement with its customers is continuous as the challenges in the power sector was not solved.

“On estimated billings, I strongly believe with the Meter Asset Provider, MAP, regulation process on ground, that gap will to a large extent be bridged. We are going to fast track the process of getting the MAP on board and ensure the customers get the meters on time.

“However, on eligible customers’ scheme, we would follow the rules of engagement. What we need to ask ourselves is that ‘does it favour the process we are all involved in? But since it’s a regulation we would ensure compliance.”

Esenwa explained that the review of electricity tariff was not in its control, saying, “We are not going against the tariff placed by the government. If there would be a change, it’s going to be the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC and the government prerogative.”

He added that the company was not out to rip off customers through estimated bills, “as our financials speak show. Auditors work on our financials and it’s not a hidden process.”