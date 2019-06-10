CIAPS Commonwealth Scholarships for Postgraduate Professional Studies

The Centre for International, Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) has announced a scholarship scheme for the 2019 Postgraduate Commonwealth students.

A statement by the Centre Director, Prof Anthony Kila said “There are a total of Fifty (50) scholarships available, worth a total of Fifty Thousand Dollars (USD50,000)” adding that “each successful applicant can receive up to One Thousand Dollars to pay his or her tuition fees at CIAPS for the duration of the postgraduate professional study”.

The CIAPS Commonwealth Scholarships are part of the new CIAPS Scholars Scholarship programmes, which will directly benefit students entering postgraduate professional education in July 2019.

Prof Kila added that these scholarships are funded by individuals and corporations who like CIAPS are “dedicated to the advancement of knowledge, learning and understanding in the service of society” insisting that “Our aim is to identify and help students who are pursuing higher learning so that they can use the skills acquired in playing a part in making their societies and the world a better place”



The statement further noted that “Students will be selected on the basis of a Test consisting of a Personal Statement and Interview” advising that “A good personal statement must not exceed 1000 words and it will be a chance to tell us about yourself, why you think you deserve this scholarship and how you think it will help you serve yourself and society once you graduate”.

In order to be eligible to apply students must:

1.Be aged 22 to 30 with a degree or equivalent and

2.Have graduated with a minimum of 2.2 or equivalent GPA

3.Have a desire to study for international professional courses that can lead to creation of jobs and wealth.

4.Be ready to commence study by 6th July 2019.

5.Be Commonwealth citizens or be residents in a developing Commonwealth country.

6.Be willing to study full time, weekdays in Lagos, Nigeria

7.Refugees or families of people working with organisations linked with developing Commonwealth countries are also considered.

Please note that you must meet 6 of these 7 criteria in order to be considered as eligible.

Courses slated for these scholarships are in the areas of Banking & Finance Business Development, Production & Operation Management, Digital Business Management, Health, Education, Media, Office management and Events Management.

All applications should be submitted by Saturday 15th June 2019.

Interested candidates to visit website (www.ciaps.org) for further details.