Chike Ike’s secret relationship that defined her life

Ayo Onikoyi

Chika Ike has not exactly been advertising her romantic relationships for the world to see but as a goldfish in the make-believe world things about her could hardly be kept under wraps. And after her dashed marriage to Tony Eberiri for seven years, she has not been exactly celibate.

A word let loose in the grapevine has it that the actress dated for several years one certain House of Representatives member, from Anioma, who is gunning to be a senator. It said that the relationship was so serious everyone thought that Chika would join the billionaire’s harem of wives. But that was not to be.

According to the sources, the actress could not imagine herself being married to a man with many other wives and as such didn’t budge. The billionaire who is said to be like a wind beneath the actress’ wings, making her world laced with oysters was heartbroken when his marriage proposal was turned down.

Of course, that put paid to the relationship but the actress appeared to have come out of it with new found affluence. This, according to our sources, got the billionaire mad and decided to hit back at the actress by marrying a younger actress, who is purportedly a virgin.

While Chika walked away with much money in the bank and a Harvard degree, the billionaire has also moved on with an eighteen-year-old bride, who is also smiling to the bank.

Away from rumours and gist, Chika Ike is an attention catcher any day and any time, and with such effortless guilelessness. During the week she became a subject of discussion and adulation on the account of disarming bikini pictures she posted on her Instagram page. However, Chika’s aim as it appeared didn’t seem to want to make anyone get out of turn but to send across a message about unleashing one’s potentials. Recall she did a hell of a job on that in her book ‘Boss Up’ and it appears she was only following up with the sensual pictures.

“If roses can bloom beautifully with the thorns, why can’t we,” she wrote and offered 20 thousand naira each to five people who could come up with what she really means by “Bloom”

