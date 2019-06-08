Chika Ike sets the internet on fire with kinky bikini photos

Nollywood screen goddess, Chika Ike has shared an eye-bulging picture of herself in bikini and it has set the internet awash.

The thespian released some alluring and kinky bikini photos she recently took in a photo shoot session and her fans are drooling over it. The picture showed Chika decked in pink bikini, with alluring eyes aiming to pass some romantic signals.

She captioned the photos with encouraging words to her fans.

“Let your greatness bloom. Blossoming into a bad ass woman with more faith than fear. Don’t suppress your fire baby let it burn,” she wrote.