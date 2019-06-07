Chevron embarks on campaign against malaria in Ondo communities

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture, has embarked on an aggressive campaign against malaria in some riverine communities in Ondo State whose environment is prone to breeding mosquitoes.

Tagged: Roll back malaria programme, the event was scaled up with awareness lecture on the dangers, causes and prevention of the deadly disease in Ugbo, Ilaje council area of the state.

The General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, noted that it is one of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives by the company to better the health of the people.

Brikinn pointed out that NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture would continue to partner with the Federal and state governments in the drive to eliminate malaria in the nation.

Brikinn said: “CNL places the highest priority on the health and safety of its neighbouring communities, workforce and protection of the environment and its asset.”

Health Sommissioner in the state, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who lauded the oil company for the intervention programme, said it would tremendously help to reverse the scourge of malaria in the state.

Adegbenro said: “The programme would complement the health insurance scheme embarked upon by the state government to ensure the people have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

“We are almost through with the one percent consolidated fund that is coming from the Federal Government. A lot is happening in the health sector and very shortly everybody will enjoy free healthcare with any financial embarrassment.”

Also, coordinator, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRPA, Mrs. Edna Ohunayo said the gesture will soon take place in Owo.

Ohunayo noted that the annual initiative had been beneficial to people of the area, whose environments are prone to breeding mosquitoes causing malaria.