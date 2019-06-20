Breaking News
Buratai quoted wrongly over indictment of soldiers fighting Boko Haram – Lawyer

Rights Lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, has said the media quoted Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief is army staff wrong over the recent reports of him indicting Soldiers for being unserious and lazy.

Lieutenant General Buratai in a commendation handshake with Jimitota Onoyume In Warri, Delta state for effective coverage of military operations since his days from II Brigade, Port Harcourt barracks when he was the Brigade Commander to date as Chief of Army Staff, COAS

The lawyer believes General Buratai must have been quoted out of context in order to portray the Chief of Army Staff and Army as a whole as incompetent.

The Lawyer posits that such publication casting the Army Chief in bad light is against National interest and aimed at weakening the morals of the Soldier.

The Lawyer urged Nigerians to discountenance the publication as it is mischievous.

