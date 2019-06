By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

The meeting which started around 12.30pm at the President’s office is expected to submit report to the President.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters Senatorr Ita Enang is also present at the meeting