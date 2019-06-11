Breaking News
Breaking: Omo-Agege thrashes Ekweremadu, emerges Deputy Senate President

By Anthony Ogbonna

By Anthony Ogbonna

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has been elected as the Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate.

Omo-Agege

Senator Omo-Agege defeated the Former Deputy Senate President in the 8th Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu to emerge as the Deputy Senate Senate President.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu was nominated by senator-elect, Chukwuka Utazi while Senator-elect, Rose Oko (Cross River North) seconded the motion for Ekweremadu’s nomination.

Senator-elect for Katsina North, Ahmed Baba Kaita had nominated Omo-Agege while Senator-elect, Niger North, Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi seconded it.

DSP Omo-Agege won with 68 out of 107 votes to defeat Senator Ike Ekweremadu of the PDP. Ekweremadu polled 39 votes.

 


