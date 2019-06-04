Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Muhammad-Bande becomes UN General Assembly’s President

On 4:04 pmIn Newsby Comments

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has emerged President of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Muhammad-Bande
Muhammad-Bande speaking at the declaration event in New York

Waive drums support for Omo-Agege as DSP(Opens in a new browser tab)

Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990.

He will be inaugurated in September.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.