Breaking: Ahmad Lawan wins senate presidency election

By Henry Umoru & Anthony Ogbonna

Senator Ahmad Lawan, representing Yobe North, has been elected as Senate President. Lawan defeated Senator Ali-Ndume with 79 votes, out of the total of 107 votes cast.

While Lawan polled 79 votes, Ndume polled 28 votes.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made the announcement in Abuja.

Announcing the result, the Clerk said that 107 Senators- elect voted.

Lawan was immediately sworn in by the CNA after taking the oath of allegiance and that of office.

Prior to the announcement, there was palpable tension and fear as Senators- elect commenced voting for either the Senate Leader in the 8th, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North or the former Senate Leader and a strong contender for the position of Senate President for the 9th Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South.