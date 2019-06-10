Breaking: Delta Assembly re-elects Oborevwori as Speaker

…Ochor Deputy

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – THE Delta State House of Assembly, has elected Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori from Okpe State constituency as Speaker of the seventh of the Assembly.

He was elected Speaker of the sixth Assembly on May 11 2017, following the removal of Chief Monday Igbuya.

The House which was inaugurated this morning, following a proclamation letter from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The House also Hon Christopher Ochor as Deputy Speaker. Ochor is from Ukwuani State Constituency.

Details coming soon: