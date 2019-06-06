Breaking: Bomb explosion kills 3 in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – A bomb explosion, Thursday, killed three persons in Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

When Vanguard called the Imo state Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, he confirmed the development.

The Police image maker also gave the names of the victims, as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

He briefly narrated that “It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump, adding that “One of the victim while beating the scrap iron in order to compress it, the bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene as at the time of the incident.”

Orlando also confirmed that, at press time, that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

He added: “The Commissioner of Police wish to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be unexploded ordnance or explosive, UXO, for possible examination, evacuation and possible destruction.”

An eyewitness from the community, who also confirmed the development said that the explosion affected people around the scene due to the violent wave of the bomb.