Boroffice, Omo-Agege in hot race for DSP seat

Ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the 9th Senate, third term senator, Robert Boroffice (Ondo North) and second term senator, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) have emerged top contenders for the position of deputy senate president. Either of them may emerge as the next deputy senate president.

Other contenders are Senator Francis Alimikhena (Edo North), Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South) and Senator-elect, Orji Uzor-Kalu (Abia North).

Both Omo-Agege and Boroffice have reportedly divided the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress. Some NWC members who are from SouthSouth geo-political zone have declared support for Omo-Agege while some other members of NWC are rooting for Boroffice.

The APC is yet to officially zone the position of deputy senate president or anoint its preferred candidate. The party zoned the position of Senate President to Northeast zone and specifically picked Senator Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North). Three zones: SouthEast, SouthSouth and South West are agitating for the position of deputy senate president.

Recently, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole said the party did not zone the position of Deputy Senate President to the SouthSouth. Speaking through his media aide, Simon Egbebulem, the chairman said nothing has been done.

Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice

He represents Ondo North senatorial district. He is returning to the 9th Senate as third term senator. Boroffice is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some members of the National Working Committee of the APC are reportedly rooting for him. He enjoys the support of a group of Northern senators including former governors.

Boroffice is said to be banking on the support of majority senators from the APC and many senators from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. Reportedly, his campaign is under the coordination of a second term senator from Sokoto State.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

He represents the Delta Central senatorial district. He is returning to the 9th Senate as the second timer. Omo-Agege defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in March 2017.

The SouthSouth zone of the APC led by APC Vice-Chairman (SouthSouth), Ntufam Hilliard Eta and the Zonal Secretary, David Okumgba have endorsed him.

Omo-Agege is said to be facing cold arms from the 44 senators-elect in the fold of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party over the invasion of the Senate on April 18, 2018. Reportedly, his campaign is being coordinated by a second term senator from Kano State.

