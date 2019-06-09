Between Ndume and Lawan

By Olalekan Adedayo

With the signed proclamation for the holding of the 9th Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is just a matter of days before the presiding officers of the National Assembly are known. For the House of Representatives, the race is obviously between Honourables Umaru Mohammed Bago and Femi Gbajabiamila. Honourable Nkiruka Onyejeocha is also in the race, though her entrance into the race, according to a source, may not have any tangible effect on the outcome of who wins the race between Gbajabiamiala and Bago.

The three contenders are not only of the same party, All Progressives Congress, APC, they are all ranking members of the green chamber. Bago is from Niger state, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency. Onyeojeocha, now former chairman, House Committee on Aviation is from Abia State, representing Isiukwuato/Umuneochi Federal Constituency. Gbajabiamila is representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency. He is from Lagos state. Gbajabiamila.

At the moment, the race is predominantly between Muhammed Ali Ndume and Ahmed Lawan. Lawan is from Yobe state while Ndume is from Borno State. The two states, incidentally are from the North-East where the Senate President position is zoned.

AS THEY STAND

Lawan, one of the oldest, in fact, the oldest member in the coming 9th Assembly, no doubt, has the upper hand, courtesy of the support he enjoys from the APC.

Lawan is Senate Leader, a privilege, which gives him easy access to the executive and by extension, the president. Because of his accessibility to the executive, he can easily curry its support as he is presently doing. It is good for the executive to show interest in who presides over the National Assembly as the legislature, in this clime, determine, to a large extent, how the executive functions and at what pace. Lawan appears to be that person of interest. Ironically however, during the last general election, Ndume was appointed as Director, North-East of the Buhari Campaign Organization.

Ndume is presently seen as the under dog, a phrase he uses all the time when he talks about himself. He is also a ranking member having being in the Senate since 2011. Ndume may not have a ‘war chest’ but, according to a source, who is privy to the workings in the Ndume group, he has the support of his colleagues, across party lines, and “this is the most important for us. Money is good, but integrity is better. Integrity is a by-product of money”, said the source. Ndume, before he found himself in the Senate, was a member of the House of Representatives, where he was Minority Leader of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP in the House. There, Lawan was also a member where he chaired Committees on Education and Agriculture. At that time, they were in the same party, ANPP. Lawan was elected first into the Senate 2007 before Ndume got the chance in 2011.

Incidentally, Ndume is the most persecuted senator in the 8th Assembly over his support for the executive arm of government. He was suspended because of his stand and support for the executive and its nominee for the position of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who the Senate refused to confirm. It took the intervention of the judiciary for his suspension to be lifted and his salaries paid.

One of the things working for Ndume, sources say, is “his preparedness for the plum office. Shortly after he announced his interest, he printed and circulated across the country his 9-point agenda to be implemented if and when his colleagues found him worthy to lead them. His 9-point agenda, incidentally coincides with the name 9th Assembly. Between the two, statistics have it that Ndume has sponsored more bills. As a matter of fact, he sponsored more bills in the 8th Assembly that any one else,” disclosed the source.

Ndume is said to be enjoying widespread support, which is said to be increasing among the senators-elect, both the old and the new because of his strength of advocacy for the rule of law and proponent of justice and fair play.

INDIVIDUAL ATTRIBUTES

A survey was conducted recently among the staff of the National Assembly on the suitability among the two contenders for the Senate President and over 70% preferred Ndume as presiding officer. His propensity to giving is second to none. His cheerfulness among the staff, according to the survey, endeared him to them. He can crack jokes to make a seemingly serious issue light. Right from the gate of the assembly, you could hear his name being mouthed and praising him. He is loved by all. His popularity increased tremendously when he was slammed with suspension during the 8th Assembly and it has remained so. The survey shows that Lawan may be courteous but does not go beyond officialdom unlike Ndume who, outside official matter, ask after your family and your well-being. In terms of motivation, the survey shows that the staff prefer to work with Ndume than Lawan. In terms of reliability and simplicity, Ndume had more votes. For example, Ndume is said to prefer sitting in front, beside the driver. Sitting with your driver, the survey revealed, is a hallmark of simplicity. According to some of the senators particularly the old ones, any matter agreed upon, you can be rest assured that Ndume will not change position.

Trust is very important in who becomes the Senate President. That trust among the members, according to the source, resides in Ndume. It is that trust that made Ndume to in the past win major position to beat Lawan. He was Minority Leader over Lawan when they were both in the House. He beat him during the mock election on his way to becoming the first Senate Leader from the North-East. It clearly shows national lawmakers believe and trust Ndume more.

True, the race may be between money and integrity. The coming senators, both old and new, knowing how important the legislature is, will do right thing to protect the independence of the legislature in the interest of the country and democracy.

Adedayo, a public affairs analyst, lives in Abeokuta