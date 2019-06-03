Benin Industrial Park: FG commences Impact Assessment for N200b project

As the Edo State Government puts finishing touches for the kick-off of the Benin Industrial Park project, the Federal Government has commenced the public engagement for the park’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (EIA).

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, said the public display on the EIA which runs for twenty-one working days starting from Monday, June 3, 2019, will allow for information and comments on the ESIA draft report submitted by the Edo State Government.

The ministry noted, “In accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act E12 LFN, 2014, which makes it mandatory for proponents of all new major development activities to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of their proposed projects, the Federal Ministry of Environment hereby announces a Twenty-One (21) working days Public Notice for information and comments on the ESIA draft report submitted by Edo State Government.”

The Federal Government said the proposed project will involve development of industrial processing and non-processing zones which includes automobile zone, construction and building materials zone, mineral zone, agro and food processing zone, amongst others.

“The project will be provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure such as site grading roads, power, water, communications, drainages, sewage treatment plant, effluent treatment plant, storm water drains on a total land take of 996.72Ha. The proposed project is planned to be implemented in phases to facilitate the flow of investment and to recalibrate the development of infrastructures especially the vertical infrastructure to the market needs,” the statement added.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the public display will hold from 3rd June – 1st July, 2019 between 8:00am – 4:00pm daily, and the display centres include Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability; State Secretariat, Benin, Edo State; Headquarters, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Ologbo, Edo State; Federal Ministry of Environment, Benin, Edo State, and Federal Ministry of Environment, Environment House (Brown Building), Independence Way South, Central Area, Abuja-FCT.”

“All comments received should be forwarded to the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Environment on or before 25th June, 2019,” the statement directed.