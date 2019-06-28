Balogun lavishes praise on Keita

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has talked about the performance of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against the Guineans on Wednesday, June 26.

The Liverpool star was praised for his efforts in what was his second competitive game since he suffered an injury against Barcelona in the semifinal of the Champions League last month.

With uncertainty over the fitness of William Troost-Ekong, Balogun was handed his Africa Cup of Nations debut by manager Gernot Rohr and he put in an excellent shift at center back.

‘’It was not only me that came into the team, but also other positions,’’ Balogun told reporters in the mixed zone.

‘’I think we have done a great job, defending them away, they were very, very dangerous on counter-attacks especially when Naby Keita has got the ball, he always sees something, he knows how to create chances. Even if he has to protect the ball he does a very great job.

‘’At the end we were better, that’s why we qualified.’’

Regarding Sunday’s match against Madagascar, Balogun added : ‘’We have another game against Madagascar, I would say it’s a wrong approach to take the game easy because there’s another game coming after and we would be well advised to keep our form up.

‘’Madagascar won’t take it easy, they also want to qualify, they’ve still got chances after their draw against Guinea in the first game, so it won’t an easy one but definitely we can be more relaxed than them’’.

The Super Eagles have six points from their first two matches at the AFCON and became the first team to advance to the round of 16.