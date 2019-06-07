AYE’s $180 per applicant targets one million entrepreneurs

Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE) has launched the Mission 1 Million Entrepreneurs (M1ME), a flagship training and development initiative, valued at $180 per applicant, to intellectually equip and provide knowledge-driven support systems to one million African entrepreneurs.

The initiative, funded by Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs, is set to run for the next seven years and will be completed in 2025.

The Press Secretary and the Regional Manager of A.Y.E, Mrs. Joy Michael said: “The initiative is in line with key integral elements of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, and is poised to address the crucial subject of human capital deficit which has plagued the continent for years and stifled its economic projections.

“The M1ME initiative has been in the works in the last two years and has been subjected to extensive research and global consultations. The initiative, which was approved by the Board of the Organisation in April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa, will be piloted in five countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda.”

AYE President Summy Smart Francis said: “Given the ambitions of African countries on moving towards knowledge-based economies, the introduction of this initiative is timely. The African continent is decades behind in admirably competing with emerging economies across the world”.