Ayade’s victory dance

The governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade dancing during his second inauguration in Calabar after he was sworn in last Wednesday for the second time as governor by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem at the U.J Esuene stadium.

Ayade while delivering his inaugural address declared that the state will become an industrialized state under his watch stressing that in spite of the ceding of oil well which was illegal they will grow into a self actualisation in his second term.

Ayade also promised to make sure that his entire signature projects and others will be completed said they will make sure that Cross River becomes fully industrialised as every local government will have at least one industry.

His words : “Be committed and steadfast Cross River state will be an industrialised state under my watch .In this my second tenure I will no longer be the governor ,My Deputy will be the acting governor while I will become the project manager of Cross River state as I will relocate to Ikom LGA.

“This tenure will be food on the table ,hands on the plough, no amount of investment in infrastructure will be equivalent to taking care of the well being of the people ,paying salaries and employing them.We must understand that anytime our problems can only be solved by money then our intellect has failed us ,”Ayade stated.

The governor who described the ceding of Bakassi as illegal and the 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom as hurting said Cross River has been abused and reduced in body and soul.

He called on President Mohamamadu Buhari to help the people of the state adding that all CrossRiverians should get ready because the Federal government must tell the state what it(Cross River state ) has done wrong.

He said: “ The ceding of Bakassi and our oil well is unacceptable where a country took our oil wells and gave to a state that has more ,Cross River feels highly hurt, we have been abused and reduced in body and soul but we are on a voyage of self actualisation as a state,” he said.