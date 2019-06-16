Asintado, new telenovela debuts on StarTimes

StarTimes have announced the debut of Asintado, a new stylish telenovela series showing on Novela E Plus, Channel 128 and 057.

The new telenovela series, ASINTADO will be aired every Friday to Sunday at 6: 50 pm and it promises to be a mindblowing, intriguing and a nonstop one of a kind watching experience.

The series centers on a tight relationship of the inseparable Ramirez siblings that disintegrates when they lose their parents in a fire. It follows the paths of both siblings, living polar opposite lives. The siblings’ lives are thrust into a word of politics, power and corruption that shake their core values, murder their loved ones and potentially destroy themselves.

According to the company’s Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun, “StarTimes beyond doubt has gained ground as one of the leading telenovelas choice with quality programming that includes interesting television series, dramas, sitcoms, shows and movies among others, which include some original programming spanning from different cultures, language and origins.

“The new series is a must watch and it’s packed with every tangible ingredient of a good production that will boost StarTimes growing entertainment portfolio, spice up viewers experience and enrich memorable digital TV moments.’’ He concluded.