As President Buhari begins 2nd term

By Kenny Odeworitse Okotie

Let me congratulate you, President Muhammadu Buhari as you begin your second term in office. The task before you is quite enormous, daunting and challenging.

Nigeria is in shambles and in tatters. Not entirely of your own making or fault or that of your administration, but as a result of the neglect and misrule of past administrations. There is so much sufferings and pains in our country today. People are very hungry and angry because of lack of money to take care of their myriad of problems. There is gloom and despair on the faces of most Nigerians today than ever before. I say this with all sincerity because I am a common man on the street and not one of your numerous advisers who would rather tell you what you want to hear for fear of the consequences.

The unemployment rate is soaring by the day. According to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Chris Ngige, Nigeria’s unemployment rate is to reach 33.5% by year 2020. This is alarming and frightening. Something urgently needs to be done by this administration to prevent this gloomy situation. Some years back, I wrote an article in the Vanguard Newspaper captioned “After campus what next”. It is distressing that after the rigorous academic exercise in institutions, you come out to be without jobs for years. What a failed state?

We attained independence almost 59 years ago and we cannot boast of continuous 10 hours of uninterrupted electricity. We are rather retrogressing by the day. If there is electricity in every major towns and cities of this country, the multiplier effect cannot be imagined. Businesses will thrive and the economy will experience boom. The amount individuals and companies spend on petrol and diesel will reduce. Consequently, there will be a reduction in the prices of goods and services. Power holds the key to the nation’s economic emancipation. My candid advice once again is for you to unbundle the power, works and housing ministry. Power has enough headache of its own. It needs a qualified professional to handle it full time. There is a lot of rot going on there. That is, probably why we have never gotten it right since all these years.

Another very significant issue is the under-development of the Niger Delta region.

Very unfortunately, this is the “goose that lays the golden eggs.” It is needless to emphasise the importance of this region can be fully comprehended if suddenly all the oil wells dry up. The resultant effect of oil exploration sometimes leads to pollution and the inhabitants are solely and sadly left on their own. The population’s means of livelihood has been destroyed by pollution, especially as the people of the zone are predominantly fishermen and farmers. The multi-nationals need to be closely monitored to comply with global environmental standards as obtained in decent climes. Gas flaring needs to be curtailed.

Without distractions, Mr. President, you can tackle these problems and even more as you climb into the drivers seat, to steer the ship of this great country for another four years.

Odeworitse Okotie is Founder/Chairman of Abadingo Abadango Foundation