Apple dominates constrained tablet market

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The latest figures published by International Data Corporation, IDC, the overall tablet market in EMEA declined 10.9% YoY, shipping 9.7 million units in the first quarter of 2019.

The report said demand remained weak in the consumer segment as the lack of compelling reasons for consumers to refresh their tablets has slowed the pace of device renewals.

However, Apple emerged as the clear winner in the first quarter, regaining the number 1 position in EMEA, with an impressive run of six consecutive positive YoY quarter performances in the declining market.

It indicated that the market consolidation continued as more b-brands and local champions either exit or become less relevant.

According to the report, the commercial segment continues to consistently outperform the market average. It only represents around a fifth of the overall market in EMEA, however, so its growth in 2019Q1 did not offset the decline in the consumer space.

Commenting on the development, the senior research analyst, IDC Western European Personal Computing Devices, Daniel Goncalves said: “The proliferation of use cases across multiple key industries such as the financial sector, retail, transportation and education is creating very interesting pockets of growth for tablet devices.

“As the erosion of the consumer space shows no signs of slowing down, enterprise is the only real opportunity for growth, so cooperation with vertical-specific resellers and the creation of scalable end-to-end solutions are vital.”

Overall, the tablet market in Western Europe declined 7.7% YoY in 2019Q1, while Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMA) declined 15.8% YoY.

“While consumer demand in the CEE region remained in negative territory during the first quarter of 2019, the commercial segment increased by double digits as it benefitted from significant deliveries to the telco and banking sectors in Poland,” said Nikolina Jurisic, product manager, IDC CEMA.