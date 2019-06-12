Apapa Traffic Gridlock: Presidential committee to partner Works Ministry

By Oko Ebuka

The presidential committee on the evacuation of trucks from roads leading to Apapa ports, in partnership with Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, FMPWH, will commence the rehabilitation work on the inbound lane of Tin-Can and Apapa -Oshodi express road this week.

A statement made available to Vanguard Maritime Report noted that the executive vice chairman of the committee, Kayode Opeifa, said that road rehabilitation will start as soon as possible to enable free movement and access to the port.

In his words, “Working with FMPWH, we hope to commence rehabilitation work on the inbound lane by Friday, June 7, to pave way for complete palliative of major sections of the outbound lane.”

He also assured the residents and business owners on their readiness to control the traffic congestion that will emanate from the exercise and equally provide the major manufacturing companies located in the Port area unhindered access to their plants for deliveries.

“While the palliative exercise is expected to cause congestion, we hope to manage the situation by the restoration of Law and order. To the major manufacturing concerns located in the Port area, we are consolidating on an arrangement that provides them with unhindered access to their plants for deliveries and at specific periods.”

Opeifa appealed to the general public, media outfits and various stakeholders especially those on the Tin-Can, Apapa-Oshodi axis for their understanding and support in the bid to implement the presidential directive.

He equally called on freight forwarders, truckers union to direct their trucks and drivers to the approved private parks for a call-up to the Port through LillyPond Truck Terminal.