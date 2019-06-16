Another pastor arrested in A-Ibom over job scam

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a pastor identified as Dignity Lazarus for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting members of the public and issuing them fake employment letters for jobs at the Ibom Air.

Lazarus, who claimed to be a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, was arrested by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the popular Lounge located at Osongama Estate yesterday following a tip-off.

One of the victims of Lazarus alleged job scam, who did not want his name mentioned, said he was asked to come for his employment letter on Monday, June 17.

Investigation revealed that Lazarus, in his mid-thirties, and married with two children, was using the Lounge as his meeting point with his victims.

The police had on Thursday also arrested a pastor, simply identified as Rev Akpan, and 5 other persons for allegedly swindling job seekers in Ikot Ebok village, Eket local government area over alleged job opportunities in an oil firm.

They were arrested within the church premises located along Ekpeyo Street, off Liver Pool Road, Eket by police officers while conducting fake interviews for unsuspecting job seekers numbering over 300.

Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon could not be reached on his telephone line for comment as of the time of filing this report.