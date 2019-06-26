Afenifere faction reacted in error – Osinbajo

—Says anything interpretation should be ignored

—Adds: Afenifere faction reacted in error–aide

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday stated that the Federal Government was working closely with the State Governments to rid the country of the menace of kidnappings and other forms of insecurity bedeviling the nation.

The Vice President through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande also said that the reaction of a faction of Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere to his comment on kidnapping was in error.

Making the clarification, Akande said that the central message of the Vice President in New York, the United States of America, during a Town hall meeting with the Nigerian community was that the Federal Government in collaboration with the State Governments would rid the country of kidnapping menace.

According to him, “A closer reading of what the Vice President said would have avoided some of the wrong interpretations we have heard.”

He said that Prof Osinbajo made four critical points during the townhall meeting with the Nigerian community,adding that the Vice President made it clear at the venue that the menace of kidnappings in the country was a concern to the government.

Besides that, Akande quoted Prof Osinbajo as saying that the Federal government was using technology and tracking among other measures to curtail the situation.

He said, “Prof Osinbajo explained that the kidnappers are engaged in criminal conduct and with consequences enforced for such economic crimes, the kidnappers would stop.

“Finally, the Vice President assured Nigerians both home and abroad that the Federal government is on top of the situation and that the problem of kidnapping is not unsurmountable.”

He further stated that the problem was not as massive that it cannot be solved, adding that the Federal government working with the States would solve it soon and make life more secure and comfortable for Nigeria.

“These are the things the Vice President said and the record is there. Any other interpretation is not only inaccurate but ought to be ignored.

“Trying to latch on an inaccurate headline to attack the Vice President is not very useful, it only distorts and distracts from the work and our country needs all hands on deck to sort out our issues,” Akande said.